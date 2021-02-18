WBC/WBA super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (54-1-2 36 KOs), will defend against Avni Yildirím (21-2 12 KOs), on February 27 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and it will be broadcast on DAZN.

“I’m training hard like I always do,” said Canelo “I’m not underestimating my opponent at all. I know this is boxing and one punch can change everything! It’s not in me to underestimate anyone. I will not deny the favoritism that there is for me, but boxing is very complicated, and I think that Yildirim will be a good opponent and will come to the ring to give his all. He is a good fighter and I think we are going to put on an exciting fight for the audience that will attend the event that night and for those who will follow the fight on television.”

Saul and Avni know each other reasonably well, having been training partners and sparring together.