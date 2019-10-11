Según los informes, el campeón de peso welter del WBC / FIB Errol Spence Jr. está despierto y responde en la UCI en el Centro Médico Metodista de Dallas. Está en condición estable sin fracturas o huesos rotos, pero sufrió fracturas de dientes y laceraciones faciales. Se espera que tenga una recuperación completa.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.