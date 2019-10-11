Errol Spence Jr. estable en Hospital en Dallas Según los informes, el campeón de peso welter del WBC / FIB Errol Spence Jr. está despierto y responde en la UCI en el Centro Médico Metodista de Dallas. Está en condición estable sin fracturas o huesos rotos, pero sufrió fracturas de dientes y laceraciones faciales. Se espera que tenga una recuperación completa. Ex boxeador dominicano Batista muere en accidente automovilístico El campeón welter Errol Spence en el hospital por un accidente automovilístico

