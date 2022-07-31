Russell vence a Barthelemy en controvertido KOT en Brooklyn El invicto superligero Gary Antuanne Russell (16-0, 16 KOs) venció con un controvertido nocaut técnico en el sexto asalto contra el campeón de dos divisiones Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs). Barthelemy le dio a Russell todo lo que pudo manejar durante cinco rondas. Después de que Russell derribara a Barthelemy en la sexta ronda, Barthelemy superó fácilmente el conteo, pero el árbitro Shada Murdaugh lo detuvo. El tiempo fue: 50. La multitud abucheó y el lado de Barthelemy estaba lívido. Demirezen sorprende a Kownacki en Brooklyn Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr está suspendida Like this: Like Loading...

