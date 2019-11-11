By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

In a two-man war, Sydney based super-middleweight Ali “Technician” Elrich ( 6-0-1,4KO’s) outscored New Zealander, Chase “ Hellboy” Haley (6-6-3,2KO’s) over ten action rounds to capture the WBF international title at the Whitlam Centre at Liverpool, Sydney, NSW, Australia on Saturday.

Haley was the aggressor during the contest and continually forced Elrich into the ropes where both super middleweights boxed effectively on the inside. Southpaw Elrich displayed clever footwork that got him out of trouble during the contest and connected with solid head and body shots consistently that kept his opponent off balance.

Scores at the conclusion were split with judge Justin Kennedy 95-94 (Haley) with Kevin Hogan 97-95 (Elrich) and Pat O’Connor 97-93 (Elrich).

The WBF belt was placed around Elrich’s waist by WBF Vice President Paul Saunders. Elrich and Haley had boxed a ten round draw in July that was a crowd pleasing encounter.

In other action, Tasmanian light middleweight Luke “Fast and Cocky” Woods (6-2,2KO’s) edged Koen “Malicious” Mazoudier (6-1,2KO’s) over ten rounds with the IBO Orient title up for grabs. Southpaw Woods came to fight and continually pressured Mazoudier. The Blacktown light middleweight was in excellent condition and consistently connected with solid head and body shots. At the conclusion scores were Judge Wayne Douglas 97-93, Kevin Hogan 97-96,Pat O’Connor 95-95.IBO Asia Vice President Steve Scott presented the belt to Woods.

New Zealand born and Liverpool based super-middleweight Tyson Turner (5-1,3KO’s) stopped Grafton’s, Zac Cotten (1-6-1,1KO) in round five of a scheduled eight round contest.Turner was aggressive in all the rounds that had the fleet footed Cotten on the backmove throughout the bout. In round five Turner had his opponent in trouble and the corner of Cotten threw the towel into the ring and Turner was crowned the winner and new Pro Box New Zealand Champion at 1.57.

Middleweight Caulum Macalister (1-0-0) made a successful professional debut when he outscored Krishna Mudaliar (6-9-2) over six rounds to score shutout decision by scores of Kevin Hogan 60-54, Pat O’Connor 60-54, Wayne Douglas 60-54.

Former national amateur champion Manuer Matet (1-0,1KO) stopped Fijian, William Mel (1-4-1) in round four of a scheduled six in a super featherweight contest. The rangy Matet dominated his shorter opponent who boxed gamely but after being dropped twice in round four the referee Wayne Douglas crowned Matet at 2.07.

Sydney based – New Zealand born Heavyweight Danny Rio (5-3-2,4KO’s) scored a four round shutout over Brisbane based and New Zealand born Patrick Thunder Taito (1-4-1,1KO) over four rounds by scores of 40-36,40-36,40-36.

