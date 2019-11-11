Leon Bauer (17-0-1, 9 KOs) produced a show stealing performance as he dominated domestic rival Toni Kraft (16-1-1, 4 KOs) in a hotly anticipated grudge match on the same night Patrick Wojcicki (14-0-1, 5 KOs) halted Robert Swierzbinski (21-10-2, 3 KOs) at the Kuppel in Hamburg, Germany.

Despite suffering from a cut in the first round, 21-year-old Bauer kept his composure and showed more initiative and skill throughout the eight round fight. Ranked 13th in the IBF world rankings, the unbeaten super middleweight claimed his seventeenth professional victory via unanimous decision as the judges scored the fight (78-74, 77-76, 77-75).

Patrick Wojcicki, ranked sixth in the IBF world rankings and the IBF Intercontinental Middleweight Champion, dominated Robert Swierzbinski. Wojcicki dropped the 37-year-old from Poland five times across the first four rounds, before Swierzbinski’s corner threw in the towel.