By Ricardo Ibarra

Photos by Mike Blair/Boxingprospects.net

Claiming his eleventh consecutive victory, Tacoma’s Andre Keys (12-1, 5 KOs) scored a unanimous decision win over Manuel Monteiro (7-2, 7 KOs) on Saturday night at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.



Headlining the 124th edition of Brian Halquist Productions’ ‘Battle at the Boat’ series, Keys used his superior movement and more accurate punching to out-box the game Monteiro over ten rounds.

Keys had to contend with Monteiro’s aggressive and busy attack early in the bout, but as the fight progressed, he settled into a rhythm and used his better boxing abilities to counter effectively and land the heavier shots. The judges all had Keys winning the fight, though by varying margins. Official scorecards read 99-91, 98-92, and 96-94.

Keys, a former amateur stand-out and pupil of former U.S. Olympic team head coach Tom Mustin, has now strung together eleven straight wins since suffering his lone pro defeat in 2016, with this recent win coming against arguably his most durable opponent to date. Monteiro, meanwhile, drops his second loss in a row. The ten round fight was contested in the Jr. welterweight division.

In the light heavyweight semi-main event of the card, Portland’s Alex Cazac (2-2) defeated local fighter Juan Jackson (2-2), taking a five round unanimous decision win. Cazac overcame a slow start in the first round to take control in the second, pressing well to the head and body. He continued to land consistently throughout the remainder of the fight, controlling most of the action with the more effective attack. The official scores all read 49-46.

Heavyweight Sua Tuani (2-0, 1 KO) added a second win to his pro ledger, defeating Rafael Brewster (0-1) by four round unanimous decision. Tuani dropped Brewster with a body shot a minute into the opening round, and again in the third after unloading with a volley. All three judges scored the fight 40-35 for Tuani.

In a closely contested lightweight match-up, Alaska’s William Parra-Smith (3-4-1, 3 KOs) and Marco Garcia (0-0-1) battle to a four-round draw. Parra-Smith employed an aggressive approach from the start, pressing forward and working well in close. Meanwhile Garcia, who was making his first appearance in the paid ranks, worked well off his jab and from a distance. Each fighter had his moments in a close fight. Official tallies read 40-36 for Parra-Smith, 39-37 for Garcia, with the last judge seeing it even at 38-38.

Canadian amateur standout Cody Brown (1-0, 1 KO) made his debut as a professional fighter, scoring a first-round stoppage win over Vancouver, Washington’s Dylan Blakesley (0-5). Brown, of Langley, B.C., dropped Blakesley early in the opening round with a body shot. He dropped him for a second time, again with body shots, before unloading with a barrage that prompted the referee to step in and call it at 1:50 of the first round. The bout took place in the welterweight division.

In the card’s opening match-up, Nikolas Vasquez (1-0, 1 KO) entered the paid ranks with a second round TKO win over Jose Cervantes (0-1), who was also making his pro debut. Vasquez sent Cervantes to the canvas in the first with a right hand. He scored another knockdown, this time with a body shot, mid-way through the second. The referee called it as Cervantes laid on the canvas at 1:45 of the second round. The bout was contested in the welterweight class.

Brian Halquist Productions returns to the Emerald Queen Casino for the next ‘Battle at the Boat’ January 17th. Tickets are available at the EQC box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. For more information visit www.halquistproductions.com or the Battle at the Boat Facebook page.

