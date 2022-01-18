El WBC extiende la fecha límite de negociaciones de Fury-Whyte El WBC ha extendido el período de negociaciones libres para la pelea por el título de peso pesado obligatorio del WBC entre el campeón, Tyson Fury y el campeón interino Dillian Whyte. De no haber acuerdo entre las partes, se realizará una subasta el viernes 21 de enero al mediodía en la sede del WBC en la Ciudad de México. Las Ultimas del Boxeo Arum: Loma esta preparado para enfrentar a Kambosos en Australia

