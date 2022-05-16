El título superligero de la AMB ya está vacante El Comité de Campeonatos de la Asociación Mundial de Boxeo (AMB) dictaminó que el título superligero, que estaba en manos de Josh Taylor, ahora está vacante. La AMB había ordenado la pelea obligatoria entre Taylor y el boxeador número uno Alberto Puello. Tenían 30 días para llegar a un acuerdo, luego de lo cual la pelea pasó a puja donde solo TGB, el promotor de Puello, presentó una oferta. Taylor nunca estuvo de acuerdo con la pelea y, de acuerdo con las reglas de la AMB, el cinturón quedó vacante. Puello ahora peleará con un nuevo oponente por el cinturón. Entrevista a Zurdo Ramírez Charlo: soy una leyenda Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

