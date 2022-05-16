|May 9
FITE
Antonio Lozado vs. Eduard Leonel
(Lightweight)
|May 13
DAZN
Daniele Scardina vs. Giovanni De Carolis
(super middleweight)
|May 14
Showtime
Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II
(Undisputed super welterweight title)
Boots Ennis vs. Custio Clayton
(welterweight)
|May 14
DAZN
Gilberto Ramirez vs. Dominic Boesel
(light heavyweight)
|May 14
FITE
Sergey Kovalev vs. Tervel Pulev
(cruiserweight)
Kubrat Pulev vs. Jerry Forrest
(heavyweight)
|May 14
PPV
Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore
(Exhibition)
|May 14
ESPN+
Tony Yoka vs. Martin Bakole
(heavyweight)
|May 20
ProBox app
Fanlong Meng vs. Jean Pascal
(light heavyweight)
|May 21
ESPN
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum
(WBO interim middleweight title)
|May 21
Showtime
David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux
(WBC interim super middleweight title)
|May 21
DAZN
Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards
(light heavyweight)
Alen Babic vs. Adam Balski
(heavyweight)
|May 28
Showtime PPV
Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero
(WBA "regular" lightweight title)
Erislandy Lara vs. Gary O'Sullivan
(WBA "regular" middleweight title)
|June 4
ESPN
George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney
(undisputed lightweight title)
|June 4
Showtime
Stephen Fulton vs. Daniel Roman
(WBC/WBO junior featherweight titles)
David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson
(WBA super middleweight "super" title)
|June 4
DAZN
Kenichi Ogawa vs. Joe Cordina
(IBF junior lightweight title)
|June 7
ESPN+
Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire
(WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight titles)
|June 10
DAZN
Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez
(WBA junior lightweight "super" title)
|June 10
Showtime
Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Jack Mulowayi
(heavyweight)
|June 11
ESPN
Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo
(super middleweight)
|June 11
PPV
Trevor Bryan vs. Daniel Dubois
(WBA "regular" heavyweight title)
|June 18
ESPN
Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.
(WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight titles)
|June 18
Showtime
Jermall Charlo vs. Maciej Sulecki
(WBC middleweight title)
|June 25
DAZN
Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios
(WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles)
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
(WBC super flyweight title)
Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo
(WBC flyweight title)
Jessica McCaskill vs. TBA
(Undisputed women's welterweight title)
|July 9
Showtime
Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas
(WBC featherweight title)
|July 23
DAZN
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua
(WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles)