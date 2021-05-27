El ex campeón Valera regresa con triunfo en Dominicana El ex campeón interino de peso semipesado de la AMB Félix “Mangu” Valera (19-4, 16 KOs) anotó un nocaut técnico en el tercer asalto sobre Reinaldo González (16-3, 9 KOs) el miércoles por la noche en el Colieso Carlos Teo Cruz en Santo Domingo, República Dominicana. . Haciendo su debut en el peso crucero, Valera derribó a González en la tercera ronda y lo golpeó durante el resto de la ronda. González no salió en la cuarta ronda. Golden Boy presenta cartelera de Zurdo-Barrera Donaire, de 38 años, busca un récord de edad en el peso gallo

