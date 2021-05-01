Edwards destrona a Mthalane por el título de la FIB El campeón de peso pluma de la FIB Moruti Mthalane (39-3, 26 KOs) cayó por decisión unánime en doce rounds y perdió su título ante el esquivo retador Sunny Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) el viernes por la noche en el York Hall de Londres. Mthalane, de 38 años, que ha estado invicto desde 2008, tuvo dificultades para alcanzar a Edwards, quien se mantuvo fuera del alcance y lo golpeó con golpes ligeros toda la noche. Las puntuaciones fueron 118-111, 120-108, 115-113. Conferencia de prensa final de Lara-LaManna en Los Angeles

