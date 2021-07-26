Edwards defenderá su titulo IBF ante Mama el 11 de septiembre en Londres El campeón de peso mosca de la FIB, Sunny Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs) hará la primera defensa de su título contra el retador obligatorio invicto Jayson Mama (16-0, 9 KOs) el 11 de septiembre en el Copper Box Arena de Londres. Sunny regresa poco más de cuatro meses después de destronar a Muruti Mthalane. Mamá se hizo a un lado para permitir que esa pelea sucediera. Joyce vence a Takam en Londres

