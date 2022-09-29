Edwards-Alvarado será en Sheffield El campeón mundial de peso mosca Sunny Edwards (18-0, 4 KOs) defenderá su título de la FIB contra Félix Alvarado (38-2, 33 KOs) el 11 de noviembre en el Sheffield Utilita Arena en Sheffield, Inglaterra. En la coestelar, los prospectos invictos de peso supergallo Jack Bateson y Shabaz Masoud se enfrentan en una eliminatoria por el título británico. Edwards hará su tercera defensa del título y apuntará a un enfrentamiento con el campeón de peso súper mosca del CMB, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodríguez. Dirrell: Estamos listos para pelear Like this: Like Loading...

