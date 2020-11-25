Super middleweight wrecking ball Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga has been “The Perfect One” thus far, knocking out all 15 of his professional opponents in the first round.
Berlanga puts perfection on the line Saturday, December 12, when he fights Ulises Sierra in an eight-round showdown from MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Berlanga-Sierra will open the ESPN-televised tripleheader (10 p.m. ET) that includes the 10-round junior lightweight main event featuring Shakur Stevenson and Toka Kahn Clary and a 10-round lightweight co-feature between Felix Verdejo and Masayoshi Nakatani.
“Edgar Berlanga has a unique blend of power and charisma, and I believe he is the next Puerto Rican superstar,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “Ulises Sierra is the toughest test of Edgar’s career. Who knows if that will make a difference? We’ve tried to get the kid some rounds before, but once Edgar hurts his opponents, it’s game over.”
Berlanga (15-0, 15 KOs) has fought twice in 2020, spending a grand total of 2:21 inside the ring. He knocked out Lanell Bellows in 1:19 on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Teofimo Lopez undercard, the first time Bellows had been knocked out in 30 professional bouts. Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs), from San Diego, entered 2020 on an eight-bout winning streak, which included a nationally televised 28-second knockout over Jose Hernandez. In January, he dropped a 10-round unanimous decision to top prospect Vladimir Shishkin.
Still not a real test for Berlanga; the only question is if he’ll be able to survive the 1st round. As I’ve said before, it would behoove Berlanga if he does, just to shake the pressure of keeping that meaningless 1st round KO streak alive. If Sierra is able to last a few rounds, it will give Berlanga a chance to showcase his skills, which he does possess…he’s not just heavy handed, the young man has a nice tool kit
According to the internet, By age 8, Edgar began competing. Annihilating his opposition, he compiled an astonishing amateur record of 162 victories with only 17 defeats. One observer said of Berlanga, “He has bricks in his fists.”
Obviously he has plenty of amateur experience and he seems to carry his power. Would like to see him tested if someone hits on the chin, but he does look good so far. He’s very young, only 23, but he will be someone Canelo will avoid in the near future.
Berlanga hasn’t been in deep yet, but he’s done what he’s done thus far against pretty credible opposition. As you know, there are guys in boxing who’s sole purpose is to go in and get knocked out and make other guys look good. I don’t think Berlanga has really fought those type of guys. Berlanga is thought to be this new Knock Out prodigy, but the fact is, he’s been a pro for nearly 5 years and has realitively few fights. Time for the kid to make a move!
Looks like they found another lamb (Sierra) for the big hungry wolf (Berlanga). While in the wolf’s lair, maybe Sierra can provide 3-5 rounds to Berlanga.