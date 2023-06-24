WBC #6 super welterweight Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (25-2, 18 KOs) scored a fifth round KO over Luis “Cuba” Arias (20-4-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis. Lubin, returning from 14 months out of the ring, dropped Arias in round five. Arias stayed down until 9, then barely missed beating the count. Time was 2:11.

Unheralded light heavyweight Burley Brooks (7-2-1, 5 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 39-year-old former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Golden” Truax (31-6-2, 19 KOs). Scores were 98-91, 96-93, 96-93. Brooks was deducted a point in round nine for repeatedly losing his mouthpiece, but still managed to get the win in the hometown of Truax.

Former IBF superfly champion Jerwin Ancajas (34-3-2, 23 KOs), now competing at super bantamweight, dominated Wilner Soto (22-13, 12 KOs) en route to a fifth round KO. Soto took a knee after taking a two hard bodyshots.

A super lightweight bout between Mickel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs), the younger brother of super welterweight Joey Spencer, and Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KO) ended in a no-decision after a head clash in round three.