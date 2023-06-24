Undefeated WBO #10 junior middleweight Slawa Spomer (18-0, 9 KOs) successfully defended his WBO Global title with an eighth round KO against Felice Moncelli (24-8-1, 6 KOs) on Saturday night the Eisstadion in Spomer’s hometown of Heilbronn, Germany. Spomer dropped Moncelli in round seven and went right after him in round eight, blasting him to the canvas to end it at Time was :38.

Former WBA regular super middleweight champion Vincent Feigenbutz (36-3, 32 KOs), now competing at middleweight, knocked out Marcos Jesus Cornejo (19-8, 18 KOs) in round four. A left to the body finished Cornejo at 2:38. Feigenbutz has won five straight since losing to Caleb Plant in a 2020 IBF title fight.