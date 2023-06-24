By Joe Koizumi

Previously four-division champ Kazuto Ioka (30-2-1, 15 KOs), 114.75, Japan, acquired the WBA super flyweight belt when he defeated former titlist Joshua Franco (18-2-3-1NC, 8 KOs), 121.5, US, by a unanimous decision (116-112 twice, 115-113) over twelve fast rounds on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Franco had been stripped of his belt because of his failure to make weight, and Ioka thus won the belt despite a big weight difference of 6.75 pounds.

(More to come)