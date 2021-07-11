July 11, 2021
Boxing News

Dzemski headlines Saturday in Germany

The next SES Boxing show on July 17 at the Seebühne in Magdeburg, Germany, will be headlined by light heavyweight prospect Tom Dzemski (17-0, 10 KOs), son of trainer and former middleweight contender Dirk Dzemski. Dzemski, the current IBF Youth champion, will have a rematch Michael Eifert (7-1, 2 KOs), who now holds the WBO Youth title. Dzemski won a razor-thin majority decision over Eifert last August.

In the co-feature, unbeaten heavyweight Peter Kadiru (10-0, 5 KOs) takes on Adnan Redzovic (21-5, 9 KOs). Also, unbeaten cruiserweight Jurgen Uldedaj (13-0, 4 KOs) meets Dmytro Serguta (7-1, 7 KOs).

>