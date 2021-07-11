The next SES Boxing show on July 17 at the Seebühne in Magdeburg, Germany, will be headlined by light heavyweight prospect Tom Dzemski (17-0, 10 KOs), son of trainer and former middleweight contender Dirk Dzemski. Dzemski, the current IBF Youth champion, will have a rematch Michael Eifert (7-1, 2 KOs), who now holds the WBO Youth title. Dzemski won a razor-thin majority decision over Eifert last August.

In the co-feature, unbeaten heavyweight Peter Kadiru (10-0, 5 KOs) takes on Adnan Redzovic (21-5, 9 KOs). Also, unbeaten cruiserweight Jurgen Uldedaj (13-0, 4 KOs) meets Dmytro Serguta (7-1, 7 KOs).