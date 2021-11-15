Welterweight Thomas Dulorme (25-6-1, 16 KOs), has officially submitted a letter to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, disputing the result of his bout against Jaron Ennis (28-0, 26 KOs), in which he claims he was hit with an illegal rabbit punch to the back of the head. The fight took place at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Dulorme is asking the Nevada State Athletic Commission to overturn the knockout loss to a no decision due to the referee Mike Ortiz’ outcome-determinative error.
“I feel I wasn’t given the allocated time to recover by the referee, after getting hit from what was clearly an illegal rabbit punch to the back on my head, forcing me to fight at a disadvantage,” said Dulorme. “Jaron Ennis is a great fighter and I’m not taking anything away from his talent, I’m just disputing that I should have been given the allotted time to regain my composure. I’m hoping that Nevada State Athletic Commission will honor my appeal based on their rules.”
What a joke.
Surely an immediate rematch is required so he can get knocked out again
Ennis loves to hit his opponent with those Rabbit punches. He loops his punches so he can still hit when duck down.
Didn’t Dulorme dip down when it occurred? I suspect this will not be overturned.
Didn’t see the fight, but I do think boxing commissions should come down hard on rabbit punches. Prichard Colon went into a coma & will never be the same after being the recipient of numerous illegal punches to the back of the head from Terrel Williams, in a fight that reminds me of the Billy Collins vs. Luis Resto fight, in which Panama Lewis removed the padding from Collins’ gloves, damaging him for life.
The punch by Ennis looked like a legal punch in real speed. It certainly didn’t look like an intentional rabbit punch. Zero chance this gets overturned.
Regarding the Collins-Resto fight, not only did Lewis remove padding from Resto’s gloves, he did the plaster hand wraps also. They were caught only because one of Collin’s cornermen…..NOT somebody from the commission…..happened to grab Resto’s gloves and noticed padding was missing. Amazing to me that it is/was possible to get away with something like that. I wonder how common loaded gloves have been throughout the history of the sport? BTW, it was Nazeem Richardson…again, NOT the commission….that caught Margarito. How do things like this get completely missed by the commission? No damn excuse for that. Just embarrassing for the sport.
Good post USFBulls. I was shocked that Luis Resto was able to make into the ring and thru ten rounds before Billy Collins dad/trainer noticed Resto’s tampered gloves when Resto shook his hand after the fight. I highly recommend watching the Resto vs. Collins fight & documentary “Assault in the Ring.”
so weak, what a desperate man. people always mix in the compliment with the lie. You crack down on rabbit punches when it’s quite obvious such as when they are clinching/wrestling around at short range. Certain fighters are obvious at doing that, like Carl Froch did a lot. Not when they are in the middle of the ring and moving around at different angles.