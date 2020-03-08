March 8, 2020
Boxing Results

Duarte KOs Garcia for NABF lightweight title

Duartegarcia Hoganphotos3
Photo: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (19-1-1, 14 KOs) delivered a spectacular hometown performance tonight by scoring a brutal knockout win over Andres Garcia (13-3-1, 8 KOs) at 1:02 of the fifth round to capture the vacant NABF lightweight title at the Gimnasio Municipal in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

In the co-main event, Luis “El Matador” Hernandez (21-0, 19 KOs) scored a third-round knockout win against Placido Ramirez (17-2, 10 KOs) to capture the vacant WBC Continental Americas super lightweight belt. Time was 1:37.

William “Camaron” Zepeda (21-0, 19 KOs) defeated Bryam Rico (12-3, 10 KOs) via technical knockout at 2:47 of the sixth round.

Luis Fernando Robles (12-1-1, 3 KOs) won by ten round unanimous decision over Ruben Montoya (14-6-1, 9 KOs) for the WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight Title.

WBA female minimumweight world champion Anabel Ortiz (31-3, 4 KOs) defeated Heidy Cruz (5-7, 1 KO) in a six-round non-title fight in the super flyweight division.

Chavez, Arce thrill fans in spirited exhibition
Helenius stops Kownacki in huge upset

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>