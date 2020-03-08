Lightweight contender Oscar Duarte (19-1-1, 14 KOs) delivered a spectacular hometown performance tonight by scoring a brutal knockout win over Andres Garcia (13-3-1, 8 KOs) at 1:02 of the fifth round to capture the vacant NABF lightweight title at the Gimnasio Municipal in Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

In the co-main event, Luis “El Matador” Hernandez (21-0, 19 KOs) scored a third-round knockout win against Placido Ramirez (17-2, 10 KOs) to capture the vacant WBC Continental Americas super lightweight belt. Time was 1:37.

William “Camaron” Zepeda (21-0, 19 KOs) defeated Bryam Rico (12-3, 10 KOs) via technical knockout at 2:47 of the sixth round.

Luis Fernando Robles (12-1-1, 3 KOs) won by ten round unanimous decision over Ruben Montoya (14-6-1, 9 KOs) for the WBC FECARBOX Bantamweight Title.

WBA female minimumweight world champion Anabel Ortiz (31-3, 4 KOs) defeated Heidy Cruz (5-7, 1 KO) in a six-round non-title fight in the super flyweight division.