An all-heavyweight telecast reminiscent of the beloved “Heavyweight Explosion” cards from 20 years ago is taking place right now at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba (13-0, 11 KOs) scored a ninth round KO against Razvan Cojanu (17-7, 9 KOs). Ajagba was in command all the way, finally dropping Cojanu at the end of round eight. The game Cojanu kept battling but finally sank to the canvas at 2:46 of the ninth round.

WBO #11 heavyweight Frank Sánchez (15-0, 11 KOs) took a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Joey Dawejko (29-7-4, 11 KOs). Former Cuban national team member Sanchez kept Dawejko on the end of his jab in a dull fight. Scores were 98-92, 100-90, 100-90.