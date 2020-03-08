Photos: Zanfer

A spectacular and historic night took place in the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico on Saturday night, where Mexican ring legends Julio Cesar Chavez, 57, and Jorge “Travieso” Arce, 40, donned the gloves and put on a spirited show.

The “Duel of Legends” attracted 10,000 people who exploded with excitement to see their idols. It was the second time the two went at it for charity, the first being last November in Tijuana. Although an exhibition bout with headgear, blows were exchanged and the fighters demonstrated their best moves. Afterward, both received belts.

Celebrities on hand included Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Miguel “Alacran” Berchelt, Ana Gabriela Guevara, Mauricio Sulaiman, Yamileth Mercado, and the famous Box Azteca announcing team that includes Marco Antonio Barrera.

In featured official action, WBC FECARBOX featherweight titleholder Bryan “Latino” Acosta retained his belt by unanimous decision over Jesus “Jibarito” Ortega and super bantamweights Eduardo “Koreano” Ramirez and Azael “Cristalito” Romero fought to a majority draw.

But this night was mainly about the “Duelo de Leyendas” and Chavez and Arce didn’t disappoint.

