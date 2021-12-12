Nonito Donaire continued to build up his Hall of Fame resume, landing his signature left hook to the body to end his all-Filipino showdown against Reymart Gaballo (24-1, 20 KOs) on Saturday night.

“He tried to nullify my left hook, but I just had to have no mercy,” said Donaire. “My wife and my dad were telling me to go to the body. I had to set it up by bouncing up and down to open up that shot. I was throwing the right hand in the earlier rounds and then he didn’t expect the left hook to the body. I thought he was going to get up because I know he has a lot of heart, but that was a tremendous punch that landed.”

With his first defense of the WBC title under his belt, the 39-year-old Donaire will now seek a rematch against unified bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, reprising their 2019 Fight of the Year clash.

“It’s my team’s job to work on the rematch with Inoue,” said Donaire. “I believe my team is going to make it happen. I’m able to keep fighting at this age because I just have faith in myself and have a lifestyle that’s good for me. There is no such thing as a cheat day. It’s a choice day, and it’s my choice to train and to be me.”