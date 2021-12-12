December 12, 2021
Boxing News

Loma: I will go anywhere to fight Kambosos

Vasiliy Lomachenko Victory
Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko spoke about his dominating unanimous decision over Richard Commey at MSG.

[After knocking down Commey] “I saw his situation. It was very hard for him. That’s why I said, ‘hey, stop the fight.’ He is a true warrior. He has a big heart and we continue and we show for people 12 great rounds.

[On using body work] “It’s always important. In boxing, you can’t use just one punch. You  have to use from body to head.”

[On if he is the best 135] “I said before I don’t like talking about myself. In this weight division, we have a lot of great fighters. We have a lot of top fighters. So we can organize a lot of great fights in the future.”

[On fighting George Kambosos] “Yes, of course, I need this chance. If God gives me this chance I take it.”

[On going to Australia to fight Kambosos] “I will go anywhere I need to go to fight him.”

[On how long it took him to figure out Commey] “Two rounds

[On facing Shakur Stevenson] “I stay 135 and I need four belts.”

