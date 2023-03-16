Four-time former world champion Adrien Broner has teamed up with “Hall of Famer” promoter Don King. Currently campaigning at super lightweight/welterweight (140/147 pounds), Broner has been out of the ring since he fought on February 20, 2021, and won a unanimous decision against Jovanie Santiago at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

“Fantastic boxing excitement is already permeating the boxing atmosphere,” said King.“This phenomenal team-up of superstar exciting bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner and the world’s greatest boxing promoter, will give the people what they want–the best of boxing, and the best boxing excitement… capturing the imagination, the heart, and the mind, stimulating the boxing imagination’s begging the all-important question, when is the next event?

“Adrien is ready and excited to show his championship skills once again for the delight of the great boxing fans. As his proud promoter drops the gauntlet to all the other promoters and challenges them to bring forth their best fighters to (meet) fight super star bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner. Bob Arum, Frank Warren, Al Haymon, Eddie Hearn, and any other promoter with a hot commodity champion, we welcome them all.”