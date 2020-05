Dominican Commissioner Nunez has COVID-19 By Robert Coster Dominican Boxing Commissioner Franklin Nunez is in the hospital after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Mr. Nunez, by profession a boxing journalist and writer, has been Boxing Commissioner since 2008. Fightnews.com®’s thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Nunez. WBC Clean Boxing program resumes testing

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.