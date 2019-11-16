Super featherweights Alex Dilmaghani (19-1-1, 8 KOs) and Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw in a bout for the vacant IBO title on Saturday night at the famous York Hall in London.



Close fight through eight. Dilmaghani was cut over the left eye by an accidental headbutt in round nine and Fonseca clearly got the better down the stretch. Scores were 115-114 for Fonseca and 114-114, 114-114.

Super featherweight John Joe Nevin (14-0, 4 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Francisco’s brother Freddy Fonseca (27-5-1, 18 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA international title. Nevin dropped Fonseca in round two, then was outboxed the rest of the way. Scores were 99-90, 97-92, 97-92.