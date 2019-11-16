In a clash for the vacant WBA interim light heavyweight title, WBA #1 Dominic Boesel (30-1, 12 KOs) claimed the belt with an eleventh round KO over WBA #3 Sven Fornling (15-2, 7 KOs) at the Messe Arena in Halle/Saale, Germany.

Cagey ring technician Boesel was in command early on. Fornling had better results when he starting bringing pressure in round three. Boesel adjusted to Fornling’s charges midway. Boesel put the earmuffs on in round eight while Fornling flailed away. Fornling continued to rough up Boesel in round nine.

The tide turned again in round ten. Fornling’s face was a mess after Boesel touched him up. Boesel flung a seemingly spent Fornling to the canvas in round eleven. When Fornling got up, Boesel opened up with a savage attack and blasted him to the canvas again to end it. Time was 1:12.