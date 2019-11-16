WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
November 16, 2019
Boxing Results

Boesel KOs Fornling in 11 for WBA interim title

In a clash for the vacant WBA interim light heavyweight title, WBA #1 Dominic Boesel (30-1, 12 KOs) claimed the belt with an eleventh round KO over WBA #3 Sven Fornling (15-2, 7 KOs) at the Messe Arena in Halle/Saale, Germany.

Cagey ring technician Boesel was in command early on. Fornling had better results when he starting bringing pressure in round three. Boesel adjusted to Fornling’s charges midway. Boesel put the earmuffs on in round eight while Fornling flailed away. Fornling continued to rough up Boesel in round nine.

The tide turned again in round ten. Fornling’s face was a mess after Boesel touched him up. Boesel flung a seemingly spent Fornling to the canvas in round eleven. When Fornling got up, Boesel opened up with a savage attack and blasted him to the canvas again to end it. Time was 1:12.

Dilmaghani-Fonseca clash ends in draw

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>