Diego De La Hoya (21-1, 10 KOs) will seek to bounce back from his first and only loss with a hometown battle against Renson Robles (16-6, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event of the December 14 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at The Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Mexico. The fights will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

In the co-main event, Roger “The Kid” Gutierrez (22-3-1, 19 KOs) will fight Andres Tapia (16-7-3, 9 KOs) in a 10-round super featherweight after his upset victory against highly regarded prospect Rocky Hernandez back in July.