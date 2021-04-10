By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Unbeaten Yousef Dib (15-0, 7 KOs) captured the vacant Australian super lightweight title against Hunter Ioane (8-2-1, 5 KOs) on Friday at Club Punchbowl, Sydney, NSW, Australia. Dib was down in round one, but came back to control the fight in most of the rounds as he outworked Ioane on the inside and at long range. Scores were Will Soulos 97-92, Ian Batty 97-92, Charlie Lucas 96-93. Dib holds a 2015 amateur victory over world-rated Conor Benn and lost by split decision to current IBF, WBA super lightweight champion Josh Taylor in the amateur ranks.

Former world rated super featherweight Billel Dib (25-3, 13 KOs) stopped Jack Asis (38-24-5, 19 KOs) at 2:28 of round three when the Filipino visited the canvas three times from body shots.

Heavyweight prospect Willis Meehan (11-0, 9 KOs) made short work of Patrick Thunder (1-6-1) with referee Les Fear calling it off at 1:10 of round one after Thunder was dropped from right hand bomb. Meehan is the son of former world heavyweight contender Kali Meehan.