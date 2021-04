The former world champion Wilfredo “Papito” Vázquez (25-7-1, 20 KOs) will return to Mexico to face local Víctor “Pitufo” Proa (29-8, 28 KOs) on May 15 at the Hotel Villa Real in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, in a promotion of Rocky Special Events headed by Héctor Sánchez Arredondo in association with Vicente Ruiz.

Vázquez, 33, last fought on June 16, 2018 in Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, by defeating Cristian “Diamante” Mijares by knockout.