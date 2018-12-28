Heralded undefeated lightweight contender Devin Haney worked out for the media Thursday at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas ahead of his ShoBox: The New Generation main-event bout Friday, January 11 on Showtime.



The 20-year old Bay Area native and current Las Vegas resident Haney (20-0, 13 KOs), a seven-time national junior amateur champion, will headline on ShoBox for the third time when he takes on fellow unbeaten Xolisani Ndongeni (25-0, 13 KOs) in a 10-round main event taking place at StageWorks of Louisiana in Shreveport.

Here is what Haney and his father and trainer Bill Haney had to say:

Devin Haney

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp has been fantastic. I always start in Las Vegas for the first two weeks. I then went to the Bay Area to train at the SNAC facility with Victor Conte for four weeks. I did a lot of rounds of sparring with Mario Barrios among others at Virgil Hunter’s gym as well. Right now, I’m back in Las Vegas with my strength and conditioning coach Reggie. We are working hard, and I’ll be at my best when I step into the ring on Jan 11th.”

On facing South Africa’s undefeated Xolisani Ndongeni:

“I know fighters from Africa always come to fight. Xolisani Ndongeni is no different. He’s very experienced and undefeated. Ndongeni has gone 12 rounds many times in his career. These are the type of fights I need to win impressively. I’m always looking to improve. Beating the tough South African will get me one step closer to a world title shot.”

On making his third appearance on ShoBox:

“Fighting on SHOWTIME’s ShoBox series has been amazing for my career. This is my third appearance on the series. It feels great to have a home to showcase my talent. Ndongeni will bring out the best in me. I’m ready to graduate to SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING.”

On when he thinks he’ll be ready for a world title:

“I’ve climbed the rankings with good wins against Mason Menard and Juan Carlos Burgos. I’m rated in the top 10 in the WBA, WBC, and IBF. I’m focused on Ndongeni and January 11th is my time to shine.”

Bill Haney, Devin’s Father and Trainer

On the progression of his son Devin Haney:

“Devin always impresses me with his work ethic and commitment to the game plan. Every day in the gym he is working on the little things that makes a fighter great. Devin has come a long way since his pro debut. Once he started fighting on SHOWTIME, he’s really stepped up his game. He’s a natural born fighter and one hell of a good entertainer.”

On picking his opponents:

“We always look to step him up in competition. This is a big fight for us and we know what we are up against. These are the type of fights that are going to take him to the next level.”

On the landscape of the lightweight division:

“The lightweight division is stacked and is one of the best in boxing. [Vasiliy] Lomachenko and [Mikey] Garcia are considered pound-for-pound top 10. The young guys coming up are very talented as well and to hold the lightweight title at this time you got to be a bad boy. Devin is marching up the rankings and hopefully by the end of the year, we’ll get our shot, but first we must handle business against Xolisani Ndongeni.”