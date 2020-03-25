By David Finger

Former world-ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Jefferson is fighting for his life in Michigan after testing positive for COVID-19. According to WXYZ in Detroit, 52-year-old Jefferson is currently in a medically induced coma and a ventilator after being admitted to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. However, family members told WXYZ that his condition is nonetheless improving.

Jefferson exploded onto the scene when he scored a knockout over Maurice Harris in November of 1999. The HBO televised fight is widely regarded as one of the most explosive and exciting heavyweight fights of the decade, and in 2001 Jefferson fought Wladimir Klitschko for the WBO world heavyweight title, losing by way of knockout. His last fight was a stoppage loss to DaVarryl Williamson in 2005. His record stands at 28-4-1, 21 KOs.