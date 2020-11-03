Deontay Wilder habla sobre su pelea con Tyson Fury El ex campeón de peso pesado del WBC, Deontay Wilder, ha hecho algunas acusaciones alarmantes contra el actual campeón Tyson Fury. The Bronze Bomber alegó que los guantes de Fury estaban cargados y, a pesar de eso, todavía hizo falta un “árbitro de cangrejo en un balde y un entrenador desleal” para detenerlo. Devin Haney enfrenta a Gamboa buscando el respeto el sábado Tyson Fury regresaría el 5 de diciembre

