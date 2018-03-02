March 2, 2018

Demschenko-Boesel meet in EBU clash

Current EBU European light heavyweight champion Serhiy Demschenko (18-11-1, 12 KOs) and Dominic Boesel (26-1, 10 KOs) faced off in advance of Saturday night’s clash at the Stadthalle in Weißenfels, Germany. MDR will televise in Germany.

Photo: Team SES / P. Gercke

Dominic Boesel: “I feel pressure, must win, otherwise in the boxing business your career is quickly out the window. I also want to take the opportunity, after losing my first European title fight, to make something good happen. The traditional European belt I’ll get back for Germany!”

Serhiy Demschenko: “My opponent is strong – the stronger my opponent, the better it is for me when I win!”

