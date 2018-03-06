DeLuca-Moore collide March 31 on ESPN2

Golden Boy has announced a March 31 ESPN2 telecast with unbeaten super welterweight Mark “Bazooka” DeLuca (20-0, 12 KOs) in the 10-round main event against Michael Moore (15-1, 7 KOs) at the Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, Mass. The televised co-main event will feature the long-awaited return of middleweight Jason Quigley (13-0, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder against Daniel Rosario (11-3, 10 KOs).

“I’m really excited that Murphy’s Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions and ESPN got together again to host a fight in Boston,” said DeLuca. “The amazing boxing fan base in Boston that I’m lucky to have the support of deserves a big night like this.”

Also on the card is 2012 Olympic middleweight bronze winner Yamaguchi Falcao (14-0, 7 KOs) vs. TBA, unbeaten lightweight Damon “No Smilin'” Allen, Jr. (14-0-1, 5 KOs) vs. Alex Del Bosque (13-4, 9 KOs), and lightweight Raymond Moylette (8-0, 3 KOs) vs. Matt Doherty (8-3-1, 4 KOs).