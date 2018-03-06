Verdejo set for March 17 return

After more than 13 months away from the ring, Felix ‘El Diamante’ Verdejo makes his long-awaited return on March 17 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Verdejo (23-0, 15 KOs), from San Juan, Puerto Rico, will face Antonio Lozada, Jr. in a 10-round lightweight special attraction on the undercard of the St. Patrick’s Day world title extravaganza featuring Irish sensation Michael Conlan and the World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight championship bout between Jose Ramirez and Amir ‘Young Master’ Imam.

The undercard will include Verdejo, Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Diaz, and former International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior lightweight world champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza making his debut under the Top Rank banner.