February 16, 2024
Delgado added to Valdez-Wilson card

2016 Mexican Olympian and unbeaten junior welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KOs) is set to make his 2024 debut against countryman Carlos “El Tiburon” Sanchez (25-2, 19 KOs) in a ten round special attraction on March 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Delgado-Sanchez is added to the card that features Oscar Valdez against Liam Wilson in the 10-round main event and an undisputed female minimumweight showdown between WBC/WBA champion Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada and WBO/IBF queen Yokasta Valle. The entire card will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+.

