WBA #2, WBC #3, WBO #3, IBF #5 super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (32-0, 23 KOs) will attempt to defend his NABF title for the 7th time against crosstown rival Shakeel “The Jamaican Juggernaut” Phinn (26-3-1, 17 KOs) in a ten-rounder on April 11 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montréal. The full card will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Promoter Camille Estephan stated, “For us, it’s out of the question for Erik to wait without fighting because of the bottleneck created by the current world champion Canelo Alvarez. So we continue our journey while seeking challenges for him, and Shakeel Phinn is definitely one of them. I tip my hat to them for accepting the challenge because obviously, the aspect of a local fight adds a lot of emotions. Boxing fans, who demand these duels between the best in the country, will certainly be the big winners. I can’t wait for this evening!”

Estephan also promotes WBC #1, WBA #1, IBF #3, WBO #4 super middleweight Christian Mbilli, who, likewise, is waiting on a shot at Canelo.