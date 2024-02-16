Golden Boy Promotions today announced the signing of former U.S. Olympian and WBC #1 super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) to a multi-fight deal. “It’s been a long time coming!” said Conwell. “I’m happy, and can’t wait to get back in the ring. I want to thank Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez for the opportunity and for believing in me. Bad News is back!”
The 26-year-old Conwell had had trouble getting fights and didn’t fight at all in 2023, but promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Conwell’s days of inactivity are over. “We are going to bring him back the ‘Golden Boy’ way,” said Oscar. “Having him fight often and with tough competition to make sure he’s ready to chase world championship gold.”
Bout damn time! If anyone in the game REALLY needed a promoter, it was Conwell. Ranked #1 for a vacant title and gets passed straight by for two other guys. Hopefully Oscar gets him a fight soon, knock off the rust and then puts him in with Fundora – Bohachuk winner later this year. I think Conwell’s the goods and definitely want to see more of him.
Oscar is getting things done at the moment.
Bad News Conwell finally got a contract. I hope that he makes the most out of this opportunity, that he stays focused and that Golden Boy doesn’t CON him WELL.
Wah-wahhh.
I know Nordic Annihilator is beside himself about this announcement, as we’ve seem him post about the talent of Mr. Conwell approximately 76 times in the past two years. Put up or shut up, Oscar, we just wanna see some good fights.