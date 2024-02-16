Golden Boy Promotions today announced the signing of former U.S. Olympian and WBC #1 super welterweight Charles “Bad News” Conwell (18-0, 13 KOs) to a multi-fight deal. “It’s been a long time coming!” said Conwell. “I’m happy, and can’t wait to get back in the ring. I want to thank Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya and Eric Gomez for the opportunity and for believing in me. Bad News is back!”

The 26-year-old Conwell had had trouble getting fights and didn’t fight at all in 2023, but promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Conwell’s days of inactivity are over. “We are going to bring him back the ‘Golden Boy’ way,” said Oscar. “Having him fight often and with tough competition to make sure he’s ready to chase world championship gold.”