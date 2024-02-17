ESPN has announced that unbeaten WBO #4, WBC #6, IBF #6, WBA #12 heavyweight Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson (16-0, 15 KOs) will return on April 13 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Real Big Baby’s opponent will be former WBA cruiserweight champion and recent Tony Yoka-conqueror Ryad Merhy (32-2, 26 KOs).
Never would’ve put these two together. That’s an interesting fight. Merhy’s definitely on the smaller side but we’ll see.