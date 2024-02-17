Results from Oaxaca, Mexico Former world champion Mauricio Lara (26-3-2, 19 KOs) and Daniel Lugo (27-2-1, 18 KOs) battled to a ten round draw in a super featherweight clash. Lugo had Lara hurt in round six, but Lara recovered and hurt Lugo in round seven. Both fighters rocked each other the rest of the way. In the end, scores were 96-64 Lugo, 95-95, 95-95. Big Baby Anderson returns April 13 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

