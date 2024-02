Unbeaten Olympian middleweight Euri Cedeno (8-0-1, 7 KOs) battered Antonio Todd (15-10, 9 KOs) until the bout was waved off by the referee at 2:39 of round five.

Unbeaten welterweight Arnold Gonzalez (14-0, 6 KOs) had to work hard to beat Charles Stanford (7-5, 4 KOs) over six by scores of 58-56, 59-55, 59-55.