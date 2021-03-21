Light heavyweight challenger Adam Deines spoke about his brave effort against WBC/IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on Saturday in Moscow. His corner pulled him out after a knockdown in round ten.

“After the untimely end, I was a bit angry because I could have gone on. I was clear-headed and able to get up. We’ll analyze that together with the entire fight – but health comes first! Many thought the fight would end in the first or second round, but I got through. I felt his punch, but he also felt mine. I boxed well and the proof is that Artur Beterbiev came to me afterward and said, ‘tough fighter’ and ‘keep it up!'”

Trainer Dirk Dzemski stated, “Adam was in good shape and also showed that he still wanted to fight. We were very far behind on points and know that Artur is a finisher. I didn’t need a hard knockout here. Adam was angry about what I did (wave the towel), but we still need Adam and we still have goals for him!”

SES promoter Ulf Steinforth: “In a situation like this in the tenth round, the trainer only has a fraction of a second to make a decision. Dirk Dzemski did it right. After Adam’s great performance, it could have ended badly in the next few minutes and that cannot be the goal in this beautiful sport…Adam proved he can box in this league!”