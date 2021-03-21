By Jeff Zimmerman
Vergil Ortiz Jr shares his thoughts on his big win at Dickies Arena in Ft Worth, TX against Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker and the possibility of fighting WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford next.
_
Let’s get one thing straight. Oscar will not allow Ortiz fight Crawford next, that is a fact! Ortiz is good and exciting but Crawford could possible destroy him and his future. Ortiz will win a title, not against Crawford just yet. Maybe in 12-18 months at best.