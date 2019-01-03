Former IBF super middleweight champion James DeGale (25-2-1, 15 KOs) will take on Chris Eubank Jr (27-2, 21 KOs) in an all-British non-title clash at London’s O2 Arena on February 23. The fighters have long made no secret of their mutual dislike and are relishing the prospect of settling their differences in the ring.



James DeGale: “When he first turned professional he was calling me out, he’s very deluded. On February 23rd I get my chance to deal with this guy good and proper and finish him. After Eubank has lost to me I don’t know where he is going to go. I’m calling this the retirement fight and whoever losses can knock it on the head, it’s game over. He’s got heart and big set of balls but that’s not going to be enough to beat me.”

Chris Eubank Jr: “This fight has been four or five years in the making and it’s going to be a painful lesson for him. I’ve been training for years to beat him and I know everything about him. James talks retirement, but that has never even come into my mind. I hope he can bring the best he can bring on the night and give the fans the most exciting and explosive fight that we possibly can. I just don’t think he has what it takes.”

This will be the first fight in the new transatlantic deal between PBC and ITV. Poxon Sport is the exclusive promoter of all UK PBC events on ITV. This fight will be shown exclusively on ITV Box Office so it looks like US viewers may be out of luck.