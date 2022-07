DAZN Weights from Indio, California Jousce Gonzalez 136.6 vs. Jose Angulo 136.2

Manuel Flores 119.8 vs. Daniel Moncada 119.8

Elnur Abduraimov 129.6 vs. Leonel Moreno 135.8

Gabriela Fundora 111.8 vs. Lucia Nunez 109

Eric Tudor 156.8 vs. Edgar Valenzuela 156.6

Jasmine Artiga 114.2 vs. Amy Salinas 114.8

Daniel Barrera 114.2 vs. Jesus Godinez 114 Venue: Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields media workout Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.