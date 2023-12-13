December 13, 2023
Boxing News

DAZN Weights from Fantasy Springs

Fant
Photo: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Jose Sanchez 124.8 vs. Walter SANTIBAnES 124.4
Eric Priest 161.4 vs. Paul Mendez 160
Jorge Chavez 123.6 vs. Jerson Ortiz 123.8
Ricardo Ruvalcaba 141.6 vs. Irvin Macias 142
Justin Figueroa 153.4 vs. Jerome Clayton 154
Fabian Guzman 155 vs. Rueben Johnson 153

Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort/Casino, Indio, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

Peter Kahn inks unbeaten John Laryea
Showtime's Final Countdown Show set

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

    • What I try to say is that most of the time we expect the fight of the year from PPV fights and they are the worst

      Reply
    • >