DAZN Weights from Fantasy Springs Jose Sanchez 124.8 vs. Walter SANTIBAnES 124.4

Eric Priest 161.4 vs. Paul Mendez 160

Jorge Chavez 123.6 vs. Jerson Ortiz 123.8

Ricardo Ruvalcaba 141.6 vs. Irvin Macias 142

Justin Figueroa 153.4 vs. Jerome Clayton 154

Fabian Guzman 155 vs. Rueben Johnson 153 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort/Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Peter Kahn inks unbeaten John Laryea Showtime's Final Countdown Show set Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

