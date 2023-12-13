Jose Sanchez 124.8 vs. Walter SANTIBAnES 124.4
Eric Priest 161.4 vs. Paul Mendez 160
Jorge Chavez 123.6 vs. Jerson Ortiz 123.8
Ricardo Ruvalcaba 141.6 vs. Irvin Macias 142
Justin Figueroa 153.4 vs. Jerome Clayton 154
Fabian Guzman 155 vs. Rueben Johnson 153
Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort/Casino, Indio, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
I won’t be surprised if the fight of the year come out of thus boxing card
What I try to say is that most of the time we expect the fight of the year from PPV fights and they are the worst