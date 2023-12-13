Peter Kahn, President of Fight Game Advisors, has announced today the signing of undefeated featherweight prospect John Laryea, (12-0-1, 10 KOs), from the boxing rich country of Ghana. Ranked #15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the 23-year-old Laryea has already claimed victory in four bouts scheduled for twelve rounds. Most recently he defended the WBO African Featherweight Title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Gabriel Odoi Laryea (no relation) on October 7, 2023 at the famed Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.

