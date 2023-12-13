Peter Kahn, President of Fight Game Advisors, has announced today the signing of undefeated featherweight prospect John Laryea, (12-0-1, 10 KOs), from the boxing rich country of Ghana. Ranked #15 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the 23-year-old Laryea has already claimed victory in four bouts scheduled for twelve rounds. Most recently he defended the WBO African Featherweight Title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Gabriel Odoi Laryea (no relation) on October 7, 2023 at the famed Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.