Former world champion Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) will return to take on fellow unbeaten Ector Madera (11-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight showdown as they headline the final Showtime Boxing Countdown show this Saturday from The Armory in Minneapolis.
Action live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page will also feature middleweights Kyrone Davis (17-3-1, 6 KOs) and Cruse Stewart (8-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round attraction, plus light heavyweight contender Lawrence King (13-1, 11 KOs) duels Alex Theran (23-12, 15 KOs) in a six-round fight.
These fights precede a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast headlined by undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. battling Sena Agbeko.
Boy, I remember back in the hey day when HBO, Showtime, USA network, and ESPN pretty much ruled the nests in covering boxing. HBO and Showtime will be a distant memory for the next generation of viewers. Times have changed and that’s the bottom line.
I also remember solo boxeo > de telefutura warehouse could see great great fights of rookie boxers…… lot better than ppv fights
I,excited about about this fight night because I will be there
Thefight that make me assist there is the rematch between chis colbert and rayo Valenzuela.
But there will be like 6 good fights
Julio c Martinez will defend against undefeated venezuelan
Even Morrell is in trouble against agnepko
I remember when Mexico won a world cup against Thailand in HBO fight nights winning Mexico the 4 titles on the line in 2005