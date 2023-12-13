Former world champion Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) will return to take on fellow unbeaten Ector Madera (11-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight showdown as they headline the final Showtime Boxing Countdown show this Saturday from The Armory in Minneapolis.

Action live on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page will also feature middleweights Kyrone Davis (17-3-1, 6 KOs) and Cruse Stewart (8-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round attraction, plus light heavyweight contender Lawrence King (13-1, 11 KOs) duels Alex Theran (23-12, 15 KOs) in a six-round fight.

These fights precede a four-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast headlined by undefeated WBA super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. battling Sena Agbeko.